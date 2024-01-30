Sign up
Photo 1597
Wheelbarrow in the hall
If you remember last week, I posted the wheelbarrows as we stained them. They are in the hallway at the botanical garden leading to the conservatory.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
flowers
plants
wheelbarrow
Mags
How clever and creative. I really like those wheelbarrows. Will they keep them?
January 30th, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
I'm sure that they will, they should be useful for all sorts of displays all around the Gardens.
January 30th, 2024
