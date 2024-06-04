Previous
Come walk amongst the trees by larrysphotos
Photo 1723

Come walk amongst the trees

Deeper into the woods following the walking path. BOB
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful walking path! Looks very cool and shady.
June 5th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Not too far from the house, it is very shady.Thanks.
June 5th, 2024  
