Photo 1738
Female Red Winged Blackbird
Female red winged blackbird under the bird feeder.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th June 2024 1:50pm
Tags
bird
,
grass
