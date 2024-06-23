Previous
Dog sitting by larrysphotos
Photo 1742

Dog sitting

For the next 10 days I am do sitting. At the moment we have an uneasy peace.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Christine Sztukowski ace
They look so cute
June 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! They are adorable!
June 24th, 2024  
