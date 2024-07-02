Sign up
Photo 1751
Photo 1751
Summer roses artistic
Artistic look at summer rose. Processed in photoshop elements.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3740
photos
36
followers
60
following
479% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2024 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
