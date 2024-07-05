Previous
Cloudscape 07 05 24 by larrysphotos
Cloudscape 07 05 24

Looking to the sky for peace and calmness.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
A lovely sky.
July 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I hear that
July 5th, 2024  
