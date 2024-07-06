Previous
Ash tree in trouble by larrysphotos
Ash tree in trouble

Emerald Ash Borer or EAB as it’s commonly known, is a small, metallic-green, invasive wood-boring beetle native to east Asia that attacks and kills ash trees. Adult beetles live on the outside of trees and feed on the leaves during the summer months, while the larvae feed on the living plant tissue, the phloem and cambium, underneath the bark. The tunneling and feeding activity of the larvae is what ultimately kills trees. EAB attacks trees of any size, age, or stage of health, and trees can die within two years of infestation.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
That's sad. I hope they can do something about it.
July 7th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Sadly there is nothing that can be done Sooner or later all the ash trees are going to disappear.
July 7th, 2024  
