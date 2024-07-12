Previous
Just opening by larrysphotos
Just opening

Rose just starting to open up to the world. Smells great. Try in black.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous colors
July 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much Christine.
July 12th, 2024  
