Previous
Photo 1801
Rail line that runs along the Mississippi River
The freight line runs right along the Mississippi River. We heard trains run several times a day, not when we were in town.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th September 2024 1:39pm
Tags
tracks
train
river
rail
