Old cabin by larrysphotos
Photo 1805

Old cabin

One of the first cabins beside the Mississippi River in the town.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Great capture of this place! Uh oh! Horseshoes are upside down. All the luck will run out.
October 3rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Lol you are right, I noticed them as I walked up to the cabin.
October 3rd, 2024  
