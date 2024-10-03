Previous
Paddlewheel by larrysphotos
Photo 1806

Paddlewheel

Old Mississippi river paddlewheel, now yard art.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details

Mags
Very nice! Too bad it's not part of a water feature on the place.
October 3rd, 2024  
