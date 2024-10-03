Sign up
Previous
Photo 1806
Paddlewheel
Old Mississippi river paddlewheel, now yard art.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3851
photos
37
followers
58
following
494% complete
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1844
1803
1845
1804
1846
1805
1847
1806
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th September 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
paddlewheel
Mags
ace
Very nice! Too bad it's not part of a water feature on the place.
October 3rd, 2024
