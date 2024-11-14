Previous
Japanese Maple by larrysphotos
Photo 1820

Japanese Maple

The Japanese maple in my yard showing off its fall color.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
That's a cool composition! Love the deep red on the green background and the fence makes for nice texture.
November 15th, 2024  
