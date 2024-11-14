Sign up
Previous
Photo 1820
Japanese Maple
The Japanese maple in my yard showing off its fall color.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3879
photos
37
followers
58
following
498% complete
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1858
1817
1818
1859
1860
1819
1861
1820
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th November 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
red
,
color
Mags
ace
That's a cool composition! Love the deep red on the green background and the fence makes for nice texture.
November 15th, 2024
