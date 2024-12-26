Previous
Tree branch in frozen lake by larrysphotos
Photo 1821

Tree branch in frozen lake

Close to shore the lake is frozen over.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
Looking very cold where you are! Lots of captured textures in that ice.
December 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Cool
December 27th, 2024  
