Previous
Photo 1822
full moon
Full moon from November.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3
1
1
Other photos
ILCE-6000
15th November 2024 9:45pm
Public
moon
Mags
ace
Great shot!
December 28th, 2024
