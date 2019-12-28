Previous
Fuhseniederung (just a filler)
A river in my hometown in winter some years ago. Currently, we don't have snow.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Lastrami

Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
