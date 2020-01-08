Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
267 / 365
red cat
I love Ginger's red colour :) In wintertime, his fur is darker and the red tones are much more intensive than in summertime. Nope, he is not fat, it is just the thick winter coat :D
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
267
photos
18
followers
15
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cat
,
ginger
,
garden
,
stray
,
red cat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close