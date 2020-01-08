Previous
red cat by lastrami_
267 / 365

red cat

I love Ginger's red colour :) In wintertime, his fur is darker and the red tones are much more intensive than in summertime. Nope, he is not fat, it is just the thick winter coat :D
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
