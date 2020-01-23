Previous
Joshi in the Magnolia tree by lastrami_
281 / 365

Joshi in the Magnolia tree

Only a fast snapshot with my smartphone against the light. But I like how relaxed and playful he was interacting with me.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

