Previous
Next
sunbath by lastrami_
326 / 365

sunbath

Rocket on a chair, where I wanted to sit for a moment to drink a cup of coffee - but he was faster ;)
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise