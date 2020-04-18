Previous
enjoying the spring by lastrami_
Photo 368

enjoying the spring

The day was wonderfully warm and springlike, and Joshi settled down on the lawn under the quince tree. Good place for a cat nap :)
18th April 2020

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
