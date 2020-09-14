Ginger (now called Bob)

Hello, just a little sign of life :)
There are so many things to do ....
Do you remember Ginger, the gentle red tomcat?
He was rarely seen since Joshi appeared. By chance I noticed, that somebody had brought him to the local animal shelter. He seemed to be in bad condition and had to stay in quarantine for 4 weeks. Now he's fine again, but he still hides a lot (probably he is a little confused about all the things that happened...)
He is in a big, light room now with other cats. I visited him yesterday and today, and he remembered me :)
Now he can be adopted. I wish him so much luck and the best home a cat can live in.
♥ Good luck, dear Ginger/Bob ♥