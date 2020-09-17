Previous
Ginger (Bob) & Nekari
Ginger (Bob) & Nekari

They don't like each other very much, but shared this nice place :) Nekari is deaf, which is not unusual for a totally white cat.
Behind the fence, there's a little artificial pond with ducks. Television for cats ;)
Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
