Previous
Next
Mable by lastrami_
Photo 407

Mable

Mable is still shy and easily scared, strange people or noises make her flee immediately.
I'm glad she trusts me. She loves to be petted, but unfortunately I'm not able to remove the ticks in her fur :'(
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise