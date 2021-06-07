Previous
Next
dusty face by lastrami_
Photo 412

dusty face

Katjes is a very kind cat (it took months until he trusted me, but now he is really friendly). This photo is unflattering, he seems grumpy but he wasn't.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise