post mill in Machtsum (near Hildesheim,Germany) by lastrami_
post mill in Machtsum (near Hildesheim,Germany)

The wether was fine, so we went on a little trip
through the county. We saw some windmills, most of them out of order but in good condition. They are often maintained by the communities or registered societies.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
