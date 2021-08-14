Previous
(future) garden
Photo 433

(future) garden

One day, this will be our place to live. Sometimes I think about the garden and how it should look like. I want an animal-friendly place with many wild flowers (at least in front of the house). Sadly we can't keep every tree, but some of them.
14th August 2021

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
