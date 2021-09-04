Sign up
Photo 436
Picasso
Seems as if she likes to be inside, but she doesn't love the other cats (no surprise).
Guess I must rename her, because Picasso sounds weird for a girl. How about Mimmi? Suggestions are very welcome :)
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
436
photos
18
followers
15
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
4
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
cat
,
indoor
,
picasso
