Photo 449
Fasan (Pheasant)
I heard a loud birdcall, looked outside and saw this beautiful pheasant :) Quick shot, not really good, but happy I got one.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Tags
bird
,
pheasant
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 9th, 2022
Lastrami
@kchuk
Many thanks, dear Elyse. And a big one! The cats were very surprised :D Guess they never saw a pheasant before ;)
March 9th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2022
