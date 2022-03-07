Previous
Next
Fasan (Pheasant) by lastrami_
Photo 449

Fasan (Pheasant)

I heard a loud birdcall, looked outside and saw this beautiful pheasant :) Quick shot, not really good, but happy I got one.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 9th, 2022  
Lastrami
@kchuk Many thanks, dear Elyse. And a big one! The cats were very surprised :D Guess they never saw a pheasant before ;)
March 9th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise