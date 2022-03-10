Previous
Schlei Princess by lastrami_
Schlei Princess

I'm always impressed when the "Princess" is passing. She is 45 m long and 450 people can sit down there
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
