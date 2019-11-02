Previous
Next
Sunset Baling by latza
Photo 653

Sunset Baling

A Florida farmer races the sun as he finishes up a hayfield near Okeechobee.
2nd November 2019 2nd Nov 19

Greg Latza

@latza
I'm a freelance photographer based in Sioux Falls, SD.
Debbie Christoff ace
Love the lighting. Great shot.
January 11th, 2020  
