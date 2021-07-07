Previous
Wounded Knee Windmill by latza
Wounded Knee Windmill

A baby thunderstorm is born near Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Greg Latza

@latza
I'm a freelance photographer based in Sioux Falls, SD.
