Photo 660
Night Baling
A photo from a recent advertising shoot for Kubota near Albia, Iowa.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
1
Greg Latza
@latza
I'm a freelance photographer based in Sioux Falls, SD.
660
photos
3
followers
2
following
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
20th July 2023 8:56pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful color in your sky and light from the Kubota!
August 1st, 2023
