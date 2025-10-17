Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Smiles and selfies
Steps from the main square in Siena - perfect place for a photo - if everyone else would just get out of the way!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura Latham
@lauralatham
I've just come back to 365 after a break of about 12 years! Sad that all my old photos aren't still here :( I live...
13
photos
2
followers
5
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
6th February 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
italy
,
steps
,
selfie
,
siena
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close