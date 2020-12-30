Previous
Thanks, 2020 by laurarowsell
110 / 365

Thanks, 2020

You big piece of shit year
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Laura Rowsell

@laurarowsell
Julie
I'm sorry to hear that. Healing thoughts.
December 30th, 2020  
