6 / 365
Lemon heaven awaits zesting and juicing
First crop of Meyers lemons picked at my Mom's house in Fresno, CA - small pick, only 175. We usually pick around 300 per trip. I give a lot of lemons to friends, zesting and squeezing the rest.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Laurel Stiles
@laurelinevada
Tags
yellow
,
lemon
,
citrus
,
lemons
,
sixws-162
,
meyes
