Lemon heaven awaits zesting and juicing by laurelinevada
Lemon heaven awaits zesting and juicing

First crop of Meyers lemons picked at my Mom's house in Fresno, CA - small pick, only 175. We usually pick around 300 per trip. I give a lot of lemons to friends, zesting and squeezing the rest.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Laurel Stiles

@laurelinevada
