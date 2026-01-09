Sign up
9 / 365
Straight in a Curvy Way
Hubby is epoxying the concrete floor of his 5K sq ft steel building - this is the last 2K sq ft of it to do.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Laurel Stiles
@laurelinevada
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
9th January 2026 2:47pm
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
lines
,
curves
,
contrast
,
curvy
,
epoxy
