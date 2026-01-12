Attack

Evidence that the neighbor's dog has yet again come onto our property and attacked one of my chickens. Fortunately Mop Top, the hen that was attacked, is alive but missing a bunch of her butt feathers. The caretaker of the dog refuses to restrain it - we'll be doing something about that soon. I am not raising chickens to feed a stray dog. The dog has killed and eaten two hens, scared two others to death (literally) and de-feathered a couple of hens. It's not a pet - it's a stray she's allowed to stay on her property and she doesn't always feed it. Gardnerville, NV