Evidence that the neighbor's dog has yet again come onto our property and attacked one of my chickens. Fortunately Mop Top, the hen that was attacked, is alive but missing a bunch of her butt feathers. The caretaker of the dog refuses to restrain it - we'll be doing something about that soon. I am not raising chickens to feed a stray dog. The dog has killed and eaten two hens, scared two others to death (literally) and de-feathered a couple of hens. It's not a pet - it's a stray she's allowed to stay on her property and she doesn't always feed it. Gardnerville, NV