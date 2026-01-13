Previous
Driveway Heater by laurelinevada
13 / 365

Driveway Heater

Dave finally figured out how the driveway heater works - it's slow, but does the job! Gardnerville, NV.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Laurel Stiles

@laurelinevada
4% complete

