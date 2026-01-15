Previous
Next
Down the Drain by laurelinevada
15 / 365

Down the Drain

Sometimes, my daily shot is for the purpose of one of my misc FB photography groups - in this case, metal patterns for my minimal group.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Laurel Stiles

@laurelinevada
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ruth
i like the abstractness of the photo - reminds me of a project i started a couple of years ago (and didn't persue) to photograph such pavement furniture for a composite picture
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact