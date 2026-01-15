Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
15 / 365
Down the Drain
Sometimes, my daily shot is for the purpose of one of my misc FB photography groups - in this case, metal patterns for my minimal group.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laurel Stiles
@laurelinevada
16
photos
0
followers
0
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
15th January 2026 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
ruth
i like the abstractness of the photo - reminds me of a project i started a couple of years ago (and didn't persue) to photograph such pavement furniture for a composite picture
January 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close