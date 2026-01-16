Sign up
16 / 365
Strength Stack
Sometimes, my daily shot is for the purpose of one of my misc FB photography groups - in this case, metal patterns for my minimal group this week. A trip to Home Depot is always good this and for a daily shot as well.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Laurel Stiles
@laurelinevada
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
16th January 2026 8:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
steel
,
rebar
,
reinforcement
