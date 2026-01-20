Previous
My Apple Table by laurelinevada
My Apple Table

I am lucky enough to have a real Apple table - one like they used to have in the Apple stores. Today we finally hooked up the electrical - pleased to have 16 outlets underneath with mid-table access!
20th January 2026

Laurel Stiles

@laurelinevada
