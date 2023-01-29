Previous
Bella In My Office Doorway by laurenakeller
14 / 365

Bella In My Office Doorway

It's one of her favorite places to lay - at least when I'm working anyway. She doesn't get too far from me. She's a good watchdog.
29th January 2023

Laurena K

@laurenakeller
