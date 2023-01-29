Sign up
Bella In My Office Doorway
It's one of her favorite places to lay - at least when I'm working anyway. She doesn't get too far from me. She's a good watchdog.
29th January 2023
29th Jan 23
Laurena K
@laurenakeller
Album
365
iPhone 14
Taken
29th January 2023 8:31pm
dog
,
home
,
winter
