Jeff's Last Day of Crazy Hair by laurenakeller
Jeff's Last Day of Crazy Hair

He grew his hair out for months and then cut it when the Bengals finally lost their Super Bowl chance.
30th January 2023 30th Jan 23

Laurena K

@laurenakeller
