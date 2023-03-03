Previous
My pal 'Arry by laurencebrown
46 / 365

My pal 'Arry

'Arry, trying to 'ave a quiet kip at St Paul's.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Laurence Brown

@laurencebrown
Ex-photography lecturer and printer.
JackieR ace
What a fat pigeon!!
March 4th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Cute!
March 4th, 2023  
