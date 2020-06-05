Previous
June 5th, 2020 by laurentye
3 / 365

June 5th, 2020

My daughter said to me "mom, I wish I could play the violin one day"
Imagine her surprise when I pulled this out of the garage for her. She was so happy!
Lauren

