Previous
Next
June 6, 2020 by laurentye
4 / 365

June 6, 2020

A rainy day...
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lauren

ace
@laurentye
I'm 29 years old and I live in Alberta, Canada. I simply want to capture a picture each day of whatever catches my eye,...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Oh, this is cool! Somehow, it reminds me of an erector set. Your capture has lots of interest, Lauren!
June 7th, 2020  
Lauren ace
@marlboromaam thank you!
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise