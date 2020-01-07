Sign up
White Pelican Pauses During the Hunt
I watched these magnificent birds hunting for quite some time. Amazing to see.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
@laurieewilson
Milanie
What a wonderful close-up
January 7th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
@milaniet
Thank you Milanie!
January 7th, 2020
