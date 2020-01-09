Previous
Anna's Hummingbird Female by laurieewilson
298 / 365

Anna's Hummingbird Female

An Anna's Hummingbird female, looking at me to see what I am doing.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Carole G ace
Lovely shot. Would love to see a hummingbird for real one day
January 10th, 2020  
