Lesser Goldfinch Eating Weed Seeds
Lesser Goldfinch eating weed seeds in San Francisco
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
NIKON D500
9th November 2019 12:41pm
nature
,
yellow
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
weed
,
feeding
,
seeds
,
feather
,
goldfinch
,
lesser
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic shot, focus, dof
January 10th, 2020
