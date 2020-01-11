Previous
Northern Pintail Males Sparring Over a Female by laurieewilson
Northern Pintail Males Sparring Over a Female

Two male Northern Pintail ducks were really getting into it over a nearby female. She was not impressed, having already paired up with another male sitting next to her.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Laurie E Wilson

@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
Milanie ace
Wonderful capture.
January 11th, 2020  
