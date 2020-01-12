Sign up
301 / 365
Red-Tailed Hawk Pair
It is always great to see hawks, but seeing two Red-Tailed Hawks together was great.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
3
2
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@laurieewilson
I have been taking photographs for years, but only recently got a better camera and started working on improving. I appreciate any feedback, as...
301
photos
50
followers
62
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd November 2019 1:13pm
two
,
birds
,
bird
,
feathers
,
feather
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red-tailed
,
hawks
,
raptors
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
January 12th, 2020
Laurie E Wilson
ace
@rickster549
Thank you Rick!
January 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wow!
January 12th, 2020
